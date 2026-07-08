July 8, 2026 lake test results: Swim cautions lifted for Hooker Lake boat launch, Lake George 101st, Paddock Hooker Lakes Association beach

Swim cautions were lifted for Hooker Lake boat launch, Lake George 101st, Paddock Hooker Lakes Association beach after resampling by Kenosha County showed E.coli levels at those locations.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The results from Tuesday that prompted dropping the cautions were:

Hook Lake boat launch — 31 E.coli/100 mL

Lake George 101st — 145.0 E.coli/100 mL

Paddock Hooker Lakes Association beach 81.0 E.coli/100 mL