Bristol Progress Days parade to include food drive

Bristol Progress Days is launching a food drive that those attending the festival’s parade can contribute to while they watch and scoop up candy.

From a news release from Bristol Progress Days:

Bristol Progress Days is proud to introduce a new community initiative during this year’s annual parade: the Bristol Progress Days Parade Community Food Drive. The Parade is this Sunday July 12th and starts at 1230 pm in the Village of Bristol. It starts at 82nd Street Hwy 45 and makes its way through downtown Bristol ending at Hansen Park 19801 86th Place

In partnership with the Kenosha Bradford Cheer Team and The Sharing Center of Trevor, parade attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food donations to help support local families facing food insecurity.

This year’s food drive will take place during the parade, making it easy for attendees to participate. The food drive collection units will be located in the Pre-Parade Division, immediately following the Westosha Central Marching Band. As the units pass by, simply hand your non-perishable food donations to the Kenosha Bradford Cheer Team members, who will be pulling collection wagons. Once you’ve made your donation, sit back, relax, and enjoy the rest of the parade.

Organizers are inviting residents to spread the word by encouraging family members, friends, coworkers, and neighbors to participate. Every donation, no matter the size, will help stock the shelves of the Sharing Center and provide much-needed assistance to members of the local community.–“Our community has always demonstrated incredible generosity,” said Bristol Progress Days organizers. “We’re excited to launch this new tradition and work together to make a meaningful impact for local families. We hope everyone attending the parade will consider bringing a non-perishable food item to donate.”

Suggested donation items include canned goods, boxed meals, peanut butter, pasta, rice, cereal, canned fruits and vegetables, and other non-perishable food items.

Together, the Bristol community can help ensure local families have access to essential food resources while making this inaugural food drive a lasting tradition.