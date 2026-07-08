Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board committee of the whole July 8, 2026

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Wednesday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall (municipal building).
Formal action is not taken at committee of the whole meetings, which are for discussion of issues.
Agenda iems include:
- Revised Library agreement
- Village website host and upgrade
- Emergency repairs to lift station No. 5
- Pavement repairs from water main repairs
- Engineer work order 2601168.00 for design, bidding and oversight of Village wide pavement crack sealing
- Wisconsin Innovative Grant Award
- Wisconsin Humane Society Service Agreement