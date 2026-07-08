Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board committee of the whole July 8, 2026

Jul 8th, 2026
by Darren Hillock.

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Wednesday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall (municipal building).

Formal action is not taken at committee of the whole meetings, which are for discussion of issues.

Agenda iems include:

  • Revised Library agreement
  • Village website host and upgrade
  • Emergency repairs to lift station No. 5
  • Pavement repairs from water main repairs
  • Engineer work order 2601168.00 for design, bidding and oversight of Village wide pavement crack sealing
  • Wisconsin Innovative Grant Award
  • Wisconsin Humane Society Service Agreement

The full agenda is available here.

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