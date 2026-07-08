Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board committee of the whole July 8, 2026

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Wednesday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall (municipal building).

Formal action is not taken at committee of the whole meetings, which are for discussion of issues.

Agenda iems include:

Revised Library agreement

Village website host and upgrade

Emergency repairs to lift station No. 5

Pavement repairs from water main repairs

Engineer work order 2601168.00 for design, bidding and oversight of Village wide pavement crack sealing

Wisconsin Innovative Grant Award

Wisconsin Humane Society Service Agreement

The full agenda is available here.