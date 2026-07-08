A word from our sponsors: H&R Block announces new hours for Paddock Lake office

Racine woman charged with child neglect after motel birth A Racine woman was charged with two felony counts of child neglect after prosecutors alleged she gave birth at a Racine motel and that both the newborn and another young child later tested positive for cocaine. One count was dismissed without prejudice at her initial appearance, and one felony count remains pending, according to court […] Denise Lockwood

Gateway Technical College to host July open houses at Kenosha, Racine and Elkhorn campuses KENOSHA, RACINE, ELKHORN — Gateway Technical College will hold three open house events in mid-July for prospective students who want to learn more about degree programs, skills training and transfer options, according to the college. Each open house will run from 4 to 7 p.m. and will include instructor-hosted displays, interactive demonstrations and lab tours […] Racine County Eye Staff

James Peter Skendziel, 86, of Kenosha – Obituary James Peter Skendziel, “Jim,” died Saturday, July 4, 2026. He was 86. James Peter Skendziel’s Early Life Jim was born July 22, 1939, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Peter and Jeanette (Adamowicz) Skendziel. He attended St. James Grade School and graduated from St. Mary High School in 1957, where he played basketball and baseball. He […] Racine County Eye Staff

Edward William Maurer, 100, of Kenosha – Obituary Edward William Maurer died Friday, July 3, 2026, at Library Terrace. He was 100. Edward William Maurer’s Early Life Edward was born Jan. 30, 1926, to Jacob and Elizabeth (Meyer) Maurer. He served in the United States Navy from 1944 to 1946 during World War II. He and his wife, Rhea, attended reunions of the […] Racine County Eye Staff