YMCA & The Sharing Center Summer food program well used, organizers say

Organizers of a program distributing free food to children in Western Kenosha County say the program is well used by residents.

The program, sponsored by the Kenosha YMCA and The Sharing Center, in its most recent week had about 360 Western Kenosha County reservations for food, said Rachel Mall, YMCA summer meal program manager.

The program, which distributes food from a site in Salem Lakes and in Twin Lakes each Tuesday is a partnership between the Kenosha YMCA and The Sharing Center in Trevor. All children 18 years of age and younger qualify for meals. Adults ages 19–21 diagnosed with a disability and currently attending a public or private school also qualify. Each child receives one Meal Kit containing seven breakfasts and seven lunches designed to be easy, convenient, and family-friendly. Meals are shelf-stable and include nutritional information and storage suggestions.

“We anticipated a great need given the limited access to summer meals,” Mall said. “The distribution locations (Lakewood School and Salem Community Park) were approved by the Summer Food Service Program because of the level of need.”

There was one surprise in who was registered, Mall said, which prompted a change for some of the recipients.

“What was surprising was the number of teenagers that registered,” Mall said “Currently 50% of the meals we are providing are to high school and middle school students. Because of this, we have needed (and wanted) to find ways to supplement the Meal Kits which are really tailored more for elementary and younger children. We are starting to add to the Meal Kits going to teens various types of microwavable and easy fix meals. As we hear feedback from the families we will continue to work to improve these meal kits. It is vital to us that the teens are being provided healthy, adequate, and appetizing meals.”

At the Salem Lakes Community Park distribution point, organizers have also been able to offer a special activity for the children, Mall said. For example, one recent week one of the program staff set up an origami activity. The Salem Community Library has donated books for a “Little Free Library.”

“The families we are having the privilege and joy of getting to know are exceptionally gracious and grateful,” Mall said. “It truly has been a blessing to us in return to be able to come alongside.”

Mall also had praise for The Sharing Center, the YMCA’s partner in the program.

“Our partnership with The Sharing Center has truly made this possible at the level that it has grown to be,” Mall said. “They have been utterly phenomenal in their support and help.”

Registration for the program is still open, Mall said. On-line registration is expected to continue to remain open each week until the program ends with the last distribution day being Aug.18.

“Since we have to order the meal kits two weeks out and we want to make sure that we have meals for those who register, we are finding that we have to close registration as we get closer to the next distribution day,” Mall said. “More need than supply. We continue to increase the number of meals that we order so that we can continue to meet the increased demand.”