Units responding for crash along Bristol-Kenosha border

At about 2:41 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue and Kenosha Fire Department units are responding for a crash in the 12400 block of Highway 50 along the Bristol-Kenosha border.
Per dispatch: This is a multi-car crash with injuries.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 2:41 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue and Kenosha Fire Department units are responding for a crash in the 12400 block of Highway 50 along the Bristol-Kenosha border.
Per dispatch: This is a multi-car crash with injuries.
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