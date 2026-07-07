July 7 lake test results: Hooker Lake boat launch, Lake George 101st, Paddock Hooker Lakes Association under swim cautions

Hooker Lake boat launch, Lake George 101st and Paddock Hooker Lakes Association under swim cautions after sampling by Kenosha County showed elevated E.coli levels at those locations.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The results from Monday that prompted the cautions are:

Hooker Lake boat launch — 411 E.coli/100 mL

Lake George 101st — 727 E.coli/100 mL

PHLA beach — 411 E.coli/100 mL

Those locations are scheduled to be resampled Tuesday.

Results from testing this week by Kenosha County (except where noted) are:

Salem Lakes – Silver Lake County Park beach 20 E.coli/100 mL; DeWitt Park on Silver Lake 78 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 46 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 7 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 31 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake 167 E.coli/100 mL

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park beach 91 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake launch 411 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park 185 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 2 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 411 E.coli/100mL; PHLA diving board 40 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake 1 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 35 E.coli/100mL; Lucille beach on Lake Elizabeth 10 E.coli/100 mL; Musial beach on Lake Elizabeth 12 E.coli/100 mL; Sunset beach on Lake Elizabeth 4 E.coli/100 mL

Bristol — Lake George-101st 727 E.coli/100 mL; Lake George-103rd 16 E.coli/100 mL

Randall (reported by the District of Powers Lake) — Powers Lake Beach 5 E.coli/100mL; Fox Park beach 27.5 E.coli/100mL