A word from our sponsors: H&R Block announces new hours for Paddock Lake office

Note: The following is a paid announcement from H&R Block — DH

H&R Block is excited to share updated office hours for our Paddock Lake office during the non-tax season! As always, our goal is to make it easier and more convenient for you to access the professional services you need throughout the year.

Updated Business Hours

Monday : 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM Tuesday: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM Wednesday: Closed

Closed Thursday: 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM

9:00 AM – 7:00 PM Friday: ·9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

·9:00 AM – 5:00 PM Saturday: 10:00 AM – 4 PM (New extended hours!) *(Saturdays and/or hours may vary. Call for availability.

10:00 AM – 4 PM (New extended hours!) *(Saturdays and/or hours may vary. Call for availability. Sunday: Closed

Here for You Year-Round

We are proud to remain open year-round, providing reliable support whenever you need it-not just during tax season.

Expanded Availability to Serve You Better

With these updated hours, including extended Thursday evenings and newly adjusted Saturday hours, we’re happy to offer greater flexibility to accommodate your schedule. Whether you need help with:

Accounting services

Business support and consulting

Personal or business tax need

Our team is ready to assist you.

We’re Here When It Works for You

We understand that life and business don’t always fit into a 9-to-5 routine. That’s why we’ve expanded our availability-to better serve our valued clients in and around the Paddock Lake community.

Stop by during our new hours or reach out and call us at 262-843-3557 to schedule an appointment. We look forward to helping you succeed all .year long!