Paddock Lake, Salem Lakes awarded state Innovation Grant for road consortium

The villages of Paddock Lake, Salem Lakes and Walworth have been awarded a state Innovation Grant for the creation of a road consortium.

The villages recently received notification from the Department of Revenue of the award.

The consortium will allow municipalities to bid road work as a larger group and get better pricing through economies of scale.

The grant rewards municipalities that transfer functions to another government or agency in the spirit of creating efficiency. A lead municipality in such an arrangement would not be eligible to receive grant funds. By creating the third party consortium all three municipalities will receive funding.

The letter announcing the grant gave the following annual grant amounts per municipality:

Salem Lakes: $435,091.44

Paddock Lake: $163,159.29

Walworth: $178,698.27

The villages expect to receive the grant money for five years.

Officials from the Kenosha County villages involved praised the work that went into creating the consortium.

“The grant award is the result of the 12 months of work and leadership from Tim Popanda, village of Paddock Lake administrator and Brian Filiatreault, village of Paddock Lake resident, in cooperation with the villages of Salem Lakes and Walworth,” said Alex Attiah, Paddock Lake village president. “The grant money provides the village of Paddock Lake the opportunity to save our residents/taxpayers money, continue to maintain and/or improve our village roadways, and collaborate with the villages of Salem Lakes and Walworth.”

Salem Lakes village President Rita Bucur said “This grant is a testament to the collaborative efforts of members of our Economic Development Committee, and our village staff, including our administrator Mike Kostiuk, who worked diligently for months to develop this consortium approach with Paddock Lake and Walworth. By working together and exploring new technologies and best practices, we’re positioning Salem Lakes to deliver better long-term results for our residents. We’re grateful to the State of Wisconsin for recognizing the value of this initiative and look forward to putting these resources to work to benefit our community for years to come.”