One dies, two injured in crash on I-94

One person died and two others were injured in a crash that closed down I-94 for over three hours Sunday morning.

From a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office news release:

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday morning, July 5, 2026, on southbound Interstate 94.

At 8:44 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Interstate 94 southbound for a reported single-vehicle crash involving a white Toyota Camry. Callers reported the vehicle had struck the median wall, was disabled near the median, and had airbags deployed.

While deputies were responding, dispatch was notified at 8:52 a.m. that a second vehicle, a black Kia Telluride traveling southbound on Interstate 94, struck the disabled Toyota.

The driver of the Toyota, a 21-year-old man and the vehicle’s sole occupant, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. The driver was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the Kia and a juvenile passenger were transported by ambulance to area hospitals with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the Toyota was stopped in or partially blocking the inside lanes when it was struck by the Kia. Members of the Major Crash Assistance Team responded to assist with the investigation.

Interstate 94 southbound was fully shut down for the investigation and later reopened at 12:29 p.m.

There were no signs of impairment by alcohol or drugs among the involved parties. The crash remains under investigation.

Sheriff David Zoerner offered the following statement:

“This is a heartbreaking incident, and our thoughts are with everyone affected by this crash. We are grateful to the deputies, firefighters, paramedics and partner agencies who responded quickly and worked to care for those involved and investigate what happened.”

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office extends its appreciation to all responding agencies for their assistance. The investigation remains ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.