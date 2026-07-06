A word from our sponsors: Westosha Senior Community Center hosting Tech Connect in July & August

Racine agency receives $25,000 AARP grant to help seniors build digital skills RACINE — Ronald Tatum said he wants to bridge the digital divide in Racine. The CEO of Racine/Kenosha Community Action Agency, Inc. recently accepted a $25,000 AARP Community Challenge Grant on June 26. The grant, Tatum said, represents far more than technology; it represents opportunity. “It was a meaningful opportunity to recognize the importance of […] Grant Ritchey, Report for America Corps Member

Racine Sets a Table for America’s 250th One day after Gregory Lott rang the bell ending his cancer treatment, the Army veteran sat down to dinner in the middle of Main Street — one of nearly 400 Racine residents who closed America’s 250th birthday weekend at a table stretching down the 500 block, beneath an American flag hung several stories tall between […] Denise Lockwood

Racine’s 4th of July Parade Celebrates America’s 250th Zak Yamowicz worked the crowd in a tricorn hat and flag-printed aviators, fist in the air, hollering like it was 1776 all over again. In a way, it was. Racine’s 4th of July parade — the 90th annual — rolled down Main Street on Friday under the banner “Happy 250 America,” and the city met […] Mark Hertzberg and Denise Lockwood

Top 5 Racine County Eye Stories from the week of July 3, 2026 This week’s top stories cover some of the most important developments across Racine County, from a serious motorcycle crash and an ongoing homicide investigation to a closer look at Wisconsin’s absentee ballot system. We also honor the lives of two Racine residents while keeping you informed on the stories that matter most to our community. […] Racine County Eye Staff