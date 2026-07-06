A word from our sponsors: Westosha Senior Community Center hosting Tech Connect in July & August

Note: The following is a paid announcement from the Westosha Senior Center. — DH
Westosha Senior Community Center is hosting Tech Connect Sponsored by AARP
Join us this July and August for informative Tech Connect lectures! Attend one lecture or join us for all four—everyone is welcome!
Dates and topics are:
- July 14 • 12:30 p.m., MyChart & Medical ID, $25 Kwik Trip Gift Card Drawing
- July 21 • 12:30 p.m., YouTube, $25 Bristol 45 Diner Gift Card Drawing
- August 4 • 12:30 p.m., Facebook, $25 Festival Foods Gift Card Drawing
- August 11 • 12:30 p.m., Video Chats, $25 Antonia’s Pancake House Gift Card Drawing
Participants must attend to be entered into that day’s $25 gift card drawing.
Westosha Senior Community Center is located at 19200 93rd Street, Bristol, WI 53104. Phone: (262) 891-3436