2026 Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association Libertyfest Parade coverage (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

Day 2 of Libertyfest 2026 — hosted by the Twin Lakes Area Chamber and Business Association — was held Saturday morning.

The day’s event was the annual parade, which had a new route this year. The parade started at Lakewood School made its way north on Wilmot and South Lake avenues and then took a left at Main Street, ending at Lance Park.

Here are some more photos from the event:

For those of you who like an up close siren blast, here is video of the the Town of Randall Fire Department units with their sirens on that brought up the rear of the parade (the Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units were at the front, except for a TLR ambulance that was the very last parade unit):