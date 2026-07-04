2026 Paddock Lake Bike & Golf Cart Parade coverage (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

Paddock Lake held its annual Fourth of July Bike Parade — which now includes golf carts — Saturday morning.

Bikes and then golf carts set off from McAlonan Park at 10 a.m. and wound their way through town to Village Hall. Escorting the bikes and carts were some Bristol Fire and Rescue trucks, a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office squad and some village Public Works vehicles.

At Village Hall, the bikes and registered carts were judged on their decorations. Hot dogs and lemonade also was served.

Participating were 112 bikes and 46 golf carts, said village administrator Tim Popanda,

Here is video of the whole parade from near the start:

Here are more photos of the parade and the winners of bike and golf cart judging:

Best decorated bike went to First place bike went to, Penelope Wachal, shown here with her mother, Ainsire Wachal. /village of Paddock Lake photo

Second place decorated bike went to Second place bike went to Booe Vivian. /village of Paddock Lake photo

Golf cart best decoration went to the group of Joan Becker, Bob Becker, Missy Grey and Mike Graczyk. Village President Alex Attiah (right) presented the award. /village of Paddock Lake photo