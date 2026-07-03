Units responding for fire in Paris

Why you should skip the tourist circuit and head to less-visited places instead When your Instagram feed insists on showing you breathtaking pictures of popular travel destinations, it can be quite hard to resist the temptation and not book a vacation to one of these locations. But, as they say, all that glitters is not gold. Just because some destinations see a constant influx of tourists from all […] Racine County Eye Staff

Buying Cats Online: A Safe Step-by-Step Guide for New Owners Purchasing a pet online is a modern and convenient way to find your perfect four-legged friend without limiting yourself to options within your local city. However, digital spaces require ultimate vigilance and responsibility from future owners. To safely find and acquire an animal that will become part of your family, it is crucial to clearly […] Racine County Eye Staff

Jefferson County Youth Apprenticeship Program Confronts Aging Workforce and Economic Headwinds The Jefferson County School to Career Consortium is navigating a tightening labor market from both ends. Employers are watching experienced workers approach retirement with no obvious line of replacements behind them, while ongoing economic instability complicates the hiring pipeline that youth apprenticeship programs depend on. In the 2024-25 school year, 399 students completed the program […] Racine County Eye Staff

25 Democratic-led states sue Trump administration over Medicaid work requirements Twenty-five Democratic-led states plus the District of Columbia have sued the Trump administration over its new work requirements for people who get their health insurance through Medicaid. At issue is a “medically frail” designation that the states say is too narrow and will make it too difficult for ill and disabled people to remain on Medicaid. They’re challenging […] Anna Claire Vollers