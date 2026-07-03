Units responding for fire in Paris

Jul 3rd, 2026
by Darren Hillock.

At about 2:04 p.m., Paris Fire and Rescue units are responding for a report of a fire in the 4600 block of 200th Avenue in Paris.

Per dispatch: Caller reporting a power line related fireŕ.

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