Units responding for crash in Salem Lakes

At about 7:09 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 8500 block of Highway F in Salem Lakes.
Per dispatch: Single vehicle crash. Vehicle ran into a tree. Injuries being reported.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 7:09 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 8500 block of Highway F in Salem Lakes.
Per dispatch: Single vehicle crash. Vehicle ran into a tree. Injuries being reported.
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