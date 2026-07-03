Severe thunderstorm warning issued

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Kenosha and Racine counties.

The warning is set to be in effect until 1:30 p.m.

The storm that has prompted the warning was located over Lake Geneva at 12:23 p.m. and is moving northeast at 45 mph, says the warning text. 80 mph winds and quarter size hail have been seen with this storm.

“This is a destructive storm,” the warning text says.

From the warning text: “Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely.”