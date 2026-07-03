2026 Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association Libertyfest Day 1 coverage (PHOTOS)

Day 1 of Libertyfest, the annual celebration hosted by the Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association, got underway Friday in Lance Park in Twin Lakes.,

Featured events of Friday’s program were the return of cardboard boat races and the evening closing fireworks over Lake Mary.

The event also featured food and beverages for sale, an inflatable for youngsters and a dunk tank. Music was provided by DJ Keith.

The annual Libertyfest parade is scheduled to take place Saturday, July 4 starting at 11 a.m. The parade will be following a new route this year, starting at Lakewood School, traveling north to Main Street and then west to Lance Park.

Here are some more photos from the earliest heats of the cardboard boat race and other scenes from the event: