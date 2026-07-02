Severe thunderstorm watch issued

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for an area of Wisconsin that includes Kenosha County.

This watch is set to be in effect until 10 p.m., Thursday. It is running concurrently with an ongoing extreme heat warning, also set to expire at 10 p.m.

Storms are most likely from 9 to 10 p.m., Thursday, but are possible from 5 p.m., Thursday through Saturday 6 a.m. and then resuming as possible Saturday afternoon into Sunday.

Says NWS: “A severe thunderstorm watch is issued by the National Weather Service when conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. A severe thunderstorm by definition is a thunderstorm that produces one inch hail or larger in diameter and/or winds equal or exceed 58 miles an hour. The size of the watch can vary depending on the weather situation. They are usually issued for a duration of 4 to 8 hours. They are normally issued well in advance of the actual occurrence of severe weather. During the watch, people should review severe thunderstorm safety rules and be prepared to move a place of safety if threatening weather approaches.”