Extreme heat warning extended again

The National Weather Service has extended the extreme heat warning for Kenosha County.

The warning, which has been in effect since Monday, is now set to expire at 10 p.m., Thursday.

Thursday’s high temperature is forecast to reach 92, with a heat index value of 101. Thursday night’s low is forecast for 73.

The southeastern quarter of the state is also under this warning.

Says the warning text: “Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat and high humidity events … Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Stay cool, stay hydrated, stay informed.”

Here’s info on local cooling centers.

Rain is starting to creep into the forecast with a 50 percent chance Thursday overnight. Friday, there’s a 30 percent progressing to 80 percent chance of rain.

The Fourth of July on Saturday forecast is a little grim right now, with a 70 percent chance of rain. But it will be cooler, with a high of just 82 expected.