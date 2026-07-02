2026 local fireworks on July 3

Fireworks from a past Twin Lakes Libertyfest display /Earlene Frederick photo

You can get in the spirit of the Fourth of July holiday in Western Kenosha County this week with fireworks displays in Paddock Lake and Twin Lakes.

In Paddock Lake, the display — organized by Paddock Lake Fireworks, Inc. — will take place on Friday, July 3 at dusk. The display will be visible over the lake. If you plan to view the display from Old Settlers Park, the county did charge the admission fee last year.

The Twin Lake Area Chamber & Business Association will host its Libertyfest fireworks on Friday, July 3. The fireworks display over Lake Mary starts at dusk. More information on Libertyfest is available here.