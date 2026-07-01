July 1, 2026 lake test results: Swim closure lifted at Old Settlers Park beach; Swim caution lifted at Hooker Lake boat launch

A swim closure was lifted at Old Settlers County Park beach on Paddock Lake and a swim caution lifted at Hooker Lake boat launch after testing by Kenosha County showed E.coli levels with acceptable range at those locations.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The results from Tuesday that prompted lifting the closure and caution were:

Old Settlers County Park beach — 93 E.coli/100 mL

Hooker Lake boat launch — 93 E.coli/100 mL