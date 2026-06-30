Paddock Lake Area Lions Club diaper & wipes drive for One Hope underway

The Paddock Lake Area Lions Club is holding a diaper drive (all sizes) and wipes for One Hope, which provides foster parents with many needs associated with fostering.

For more information on their needs contact them at onehopeunited.org.

A Collection bin is located at Walgreens at the corner of Highways 83 and 50 in Paddock Lake through mid July. Donations can also be brought to Old Settlers Park during Rhythm on the Lake on Thursdays, where the Lions are providing the concessions.

The Paddock Lake Area Lions Club works to raise funds and support many area needs as well as well as state and regional efforts. For more information about the Paddock Lake Area Lions call Lion Donna Deuster at 262-332-0023.