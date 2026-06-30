June 30, 2026 lake test results: Old Settlers Park Beach closed to swimming; Hooker Lake boat launch under swim caution

Old Settlers County Park Beach is closed to swimming and Hooker Lake boat launch under a swim caution after testing by Kenosha County showed elevated E.coli levels at those locations.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The results from Monday that prompted the closure and caution were:

Old Settlers County Park Beach — 1120.0 E.coli/100 mL.

Hooker Lake boat launch — 727.0 E.coli/100 mL.

All of the above were scheduled to be resampled. Sites with cautions and closures typically are resampled the next day, weather permitting.

Results from testing this week by Kenosha County (except where noted) are:

Salem Lakes – Silver Lake County Park beach 55 E.coli/100 mL; DeWitt Park on Silver Lake 3 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 153 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 11 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 73 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake 27 E.coli/100 mL

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park beach 1120 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake launch 727 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park 60 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 31 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 70 E.coli/100mL; PHLA diving board 22 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake 19 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 166 E.coli/100mL

Randall (reported by the District of Powers Lake) — Powers Lake Beach 22 E.coli/100mL