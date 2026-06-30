Extreme heat warning extended

The National Weather Service has extended its extreme heat warning.

The warning is now set to be in effect until Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The weather for Tuesday and Wednesday is very similar to what we all experienced Monday, says the latest, local NWS forecast. High temperatures in the mid 90s. Heat index values about 105. Lows about 77.

Temperatures are expected to continue to be high Thursday, but there is a chance of rain, especially Thursday night.

High temps may only be in the 80s Friday through Monday.