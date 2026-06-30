A word from our sponsors: Westosha Head Start is now enrolling for the 2026-27 school year

Note: The following is a paid announcement from Westosha Head Start — DH

Are you looking for a high-quality preschool experience for your child? Westosha Head Start offers a warm,

nurturing, and engaging learning environment, where children ages 3 to 5 years old can learn, grow, and

thrive. As a federally funded program, Head Start helps children build the skills they need for kindergarten and

beyond. Through hands-on learning activities that focus on social emotional development, early literacy, math,

science and creative play; our goal is simple, to help every child enter school confident, curious, and ready to

succeed. Families love knowing that children do not need to be potty trained to enroll, making it easier for

every child to get the strong start they deserve.

Westosha Head Start is proud to be a five-star YoungStar program, with classrooms led by caring and highly-

qualified teachers who hold bachelor’s degrees, and are dedicated to helping children reach their full potential.

The early years matter! The opportunities your child receives today can make a lasting difference tomorrow!

NOW ENROLLING children ages three to five. Don’t wait! Spaces fill quickly! Call Westosha Head Start today

at 262-862-6168 to learn more or begin the enrollment process.