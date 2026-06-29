Heat wave begins; extreme heat warning issued

The heat wave has begun and for emphasis the National Weather Service has issued an extreme heat warning for southern Wisconsin including Kenosha County.

The warning will go into effect at noon Monday and is scheduled to stay in effect until 7 p.m., Tuesday.

The high temperature is expected to reach 94 Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, the latest, local NWS forecast says. Heat index values as high as 105 care expected Monday and Tuesday.

Low temperatures are expected to be in the 70s through Friday night.

Precautionary steps in the warning text include: “Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Stay cool, stay hydrated, stay informed.”