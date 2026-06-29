Designated cooling centers available

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There are designated cooling centers that local people can access during this extremely hot weather.

Here are Western Kenosha County locations:

Bristol Village Hall, 19801 83rd St., Bristol 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. M-F. Call 262-857-2368 or 262-857-2711 for weekend hours.

Randall Town Hall, 34530 Bassett Road, Bassett, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. M-Th.

Twin Lakes Village Hall, 105 E. Main St., Twin Lakes, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. M-F.

Kenosha County Center, Highways 45 & 50, Bristol, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. M-F.

Twin Lakes Community Library, 110 S. Lake Ave., Twin Lakes, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. M-Th., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. F-Sa.

Salem Community Library, 24615 89th St., Salem, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. M-Th., 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. F-Sa.

The Sharing Center, 25700 Wilmot Road, Trevor, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mon.-Fri. (closed Th.)

Some locations may be closed for holidays or other reasons.

Here is a list of all sites countywide.