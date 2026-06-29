Designated cooling centers available

Jun 29th, 2026
by Darren Hillock.
by fotofabrika via Adobe Stock

There are designated cooling centers that local people can access during this extremely hot weather.

Here are Western Kenosha County locations:

  • Bristol Village Hall, 19801 83rd St., Bristol 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. M-F. Call 262-857-2368 or 262-857-2711 for weekend hours.
  • Randall Town Hall, 34530 Bassett Road, Bassett, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. M-Th.
  • Twin Lakes Village Hall, 105 E. Main St., Twin Lakes, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. M-F.
  • Kenosha County Center, Highways 45 & 50, Bristol, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. M-F.
  • Twin Lakes Community Library, 110 S. Lake Ave., Twin Lakes, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. M-Th., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. F-Sa.
  • Salem Community Library, 24615 89th St., Salem, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. M-Th., 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. F-Sa.
  • The Sharing Center, 25700 Wilmot Road, Trevor, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mon.-Fri. (closed Th.)

Some locations may be closed for holidays or other reasons.

Here is a list of all sites countywide.

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