Units responding for crash along Bristol-Kenosha border

Happy Healthy Smiles, Full Coverage: Why iDental is Racine’s Leading Orthodontic Clinic for Medicaid and BadgerCare Patients A straighter smile shouldn’t be a luxury. For many Racine, WI residents, the cost of orthodontic treatments like braces can be an overwhelming financial barrier. Fortunately, iDental Orthodontics and Family Dentistry, located at 1320 S Green Bay Rd, has established itself as the region’s leading clinic for accessible, high-quality orthodontics. By aggressively advocating for public healthcare access […] Vicky Vasudeva

Commonly Requested Official Documents in Immigration and International Administration It takes a bit of paper to be powerful. A folded certificate with an official seal, a bound passport and a university transcript. These are things that move from one person to another, open institutional doors, and influence the lives of entire persons. But most people don’t bother to think about the most commonly requested […] Racine County Eye Staff

Meet Slick: Featured Pet for June 26, 2026 Slick is a 4-year-old pup with brown eyes and tan and white fur. He is available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus. Loving Boy Slick is 4 years old, weighs 68 pounds, and enjoys climbing into your lap for scratches. His big head and goofy smile are sure to melt your heart […] Racine County Eye Staff

Wisconsin Products Pavilion renamed Wisconsin Building ahead of 2026 State Fair WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Fair has renamed the Wisconsin Products Pavilion, rebranding the popular fair destination as the Wisconsin Building ahead of the 2026 fair, officials announced Friday. The Wisconsin Building will continue to feature many of the same Wisconsin-made foods and products fairgoers have come to expect, including staples such as […] Racine County Eye Staff