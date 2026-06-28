Units responding for crash along Bristol-Kenosha border

Jun 28th, 2026
by Darren Hillock.

At about 11:14 a.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue and Kenosha Fire Department units and law enforcement are responding to a crash in the 14400 block of Highway 50 along the Bristol-Kenosha border.

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