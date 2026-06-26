Cruise For A Cause

Over 60 American Legion Riders of Wisconsin gather at the American Legion in Twin Lakes for their ride. The three-day ride will raise money for the National Legacy Run – Veterans & Children Foundation, WI American Legion Auxiliary – Badger Girls State program & WI Sons of the American Legion – Operation A.L.F.

They will be stopping in Palmyra, Delafield, and Mayville. They will also be going to Fond du Lac, Chilton, Manitowoc, and Green Bay. They will end the ride in Medford.

Laying a wreath at the base of the American flag at Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park.