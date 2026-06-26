A word from our sponsors: Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association 2026 Libertyfest is July 3 & 4

Note: This is a paid announcement from the Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association. — DH

Celebrate Independence Day in Twin Lakes with one of the community’s most beloved traditions—Libertyfest!

Friday, July 3 | 4:00–10:00 PM | Lance Park

Kick off the festivities with an evening full of summer fun—food, drinks, music from the DJ, and a spectacular fireworks show lighting up the night sky over the lake. It’s the perfect way to gather with friends, family, and neighbors to celebrate everything we love about our hometown.

Saturday, July 4 | 11:00 AM | Parade

Join us for the annual Libertyfest Parade, beginning at Lakewood School and making its way to Lance Park. Line the streets or walk with us as we celebrate community pride, patriotism, and togetherness.

Keeping Tradition Alive

Libertyfest is more than just an event—it’s a tradition that brings our community together year after year. Your support helps make it all possible, especially the breathtaking fireworks display that so many look forward to. Every donation, big or small, makes a meaningful impact and ensures we can continue celebrating for years to come.

Be part of the tradition. Celebrate with us. Support the magic.