Wheatland Town Board passes resolution seeking state limit on battery energy storage systems; Robin Energy files application with state Public Service Commission

The Wheatland Town Board is asking state legislators to limit battery energy storage systems.

The board unanimously approved a resolution Monday asking “the Wisconsin State Legislature to put clear limits on large, battery energy storage systems and only allow them when they can be safely and responsibly built, operated, and decommissioned.”

The timing of that resolution is pertinent as Robin Energy Storage has filed a application with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin, making good on statements from company officials last month that they will seek a state route to approving the project in the face of continued local opposition.

BESS has been a focus in Wheatland since late 2025, when a proposal to place a facility in the town emerged. Community opposition also developed. In January, three of four land use requests related to the proposed battery energy storage system project in Wheatland received unfavorable recommendations from the town Plan Commission. The company behind the proposal, Robin Energy Storage, then withdrew the project from further consideration before the Town Board could formally weigh-in.

Robin was proposing a battery energy storage system facility located on approximately 12 acres within an approximately 29-acre tract of land east of 392nd Avenue and north of Highway 50 in Wheatland. The site is especially apt, Robin representatives said, because it is near an existing electrical substation.

Robin had proposed to pay the town about $8 million over 20 years under a joint development agreement if the project won town approval and moved forward to completion.

Local opponents cite concerns about fire hazards and environmental harm related to possible accidents at such facilities. They base those concerns on accidents and fires that have occurred at some existing facilities in other states.

In May, Robin hosted another meeting to answer questions about the project, saying it would consider going through a state process to win approval if the local route proved unworkable for them.

Meanwhile on May 19, Kenosha County passed a moratorium on consideration of new BESS permits for one year.

The Wheatland action is timely because Robin on June 18 filed a plan for a BESS for the Wheatland site with the Wisconsin Public Service Commission. However, Robin officials stated in January that a freestanding BESS facility not connected to an energy generation facility such as a solar farm may not be within the PSC’s jurisdiction.

The town resolution passed Monday also asks the state to adopt Kenosha County’s BESS ordinance. Kenosha County was the first county in Wisconsin to adopt such an ordiance when it did so in 2024. Subsequently, Pleasant Prairie and Bristol have passed local ordinances governing BESS.

You can read the whole Wheatland resolution here.

Information and documents regarding the Robin application to the PSC is available here.