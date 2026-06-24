Severe thunderstorm watch issued

Jun 24th, 2026
by Darren Hillock.

To slightly alter an old song, “they call it stormy Wednesday,” around here at least lately.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of Wisconsin and northern Illinois including Kenosha County.

The watch is set to be in effect until 10 p.m., Wednesday.

Says NWS: “A severe thunderstorm watch is issued by the National Weather Service when conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. A severe thunderstorm by definition is a thunderstorm that produces one inch hail or larger in diameter and/or winds equal or exceed 58 miles an hour. The size of the watch can vary depending on the weather situation. They are usually issued for a duration of 4 to 8 hours. They are normally issued well in advance of the actual occurrence of severe weather. During the watch, people should review severe thunderstorm safety rules and be prepared to move a place of safety if threatening weather approaches.”

This is the third Wednesday in a row of weather rough enough to warrant NWS watches and warnings.

Here’s an update from the NWS Facebook page as of about 4:45 p.m.

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