June 24, 2026 lake test results: Swim closure lifted for Hooker Lake launch; cautions lifted for Hoag Park beach and Paddock Hooker Lakes Association beach

A swim closure has been lifted for Hooker Lake boat launch and swim cautions have been lifted for Hoag Park beach and Paddock Hooker Lakes Association beach on Paddock Lake after resampling by Kenosha County showed E.coli levels with acceptable range at those locations.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The results from Tuesday that prompted the lifting of the closure and advisories are:

Hoag Park beach: 5 E.coli/100 mL

Hooker Lake boat launch: 128 E.coli/100 mL

PHLA beach: 61 E.coli/100 mL