June 23,2026 lake test results: Hooker Lake boat launch closed to swimming, Hoag Park and PHLA beach on Paddock Lake under caution

The Hooker Lake boat launch area is closed to swimming and Hoag Park beach and Paddock Hooker Lakes Association beach on Paddock Lake are under swim cautions after testing by Kenosha County showed elevated levels of E.coli at those locations.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The results from Monday’s sampling that prompted the cautions and closure were:

Hoag Park: beach 579 E.coli/100 mL.

Hooker Lake boat launch: 1300 E.coli/100 mL

PHLA beach: 411.0 E.coli/100 mL

All of the above were scheduled to be resampled. Sites with cautions and closures typically are resampled the next day, weather permitting.

Results from testing this week by Kenosha County (except where noted) are:

Salem Lakes – Silver Lake County Park beach 19 E.coli/100 mL; DeWitt Park on Silver Lake 7 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 17 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 17 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 93 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake 110 E.coli/100 mL

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park beach 28 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake launch 1300 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park 579 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 10 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 411 E.coli/100mL; PHLA diving board 145 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake 1 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 7 E.coli/100mL

Randall (reported by the District of Powers Lake) — Powers Lake Beach 118.7 E.coli/100mL