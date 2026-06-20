2026 Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast coverage (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

The 2026 Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast was held Saturday under sunny skies and with moderate temperatures.

Over 3,000 people visited the Spoerlein Farm in Brighton to learn a little about farm life and eat a hearty breakfast, including eggs cooked in a giant pan and stirred with what look like dust pans and pancakes cooked on giant round rotating griddles.

The event is organized by Kenosha County Dairy Promotion.

Here is video of Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman reading a proclamation on the event, which included some interesting facts about the dairy industry in Kenosha County and Wisconsin:

Each year, Kenosha County Dairy Promotion award scholarships. This year’s recipients were: (Left to right below) Cierra Perleberg, Ava Eibl and Jillian Daniels.

Kenosha County Dairy Promotion also recognizes friends of the local dairy industry. This year’s awardees are: Lynn Hiemke of Mapleton Farms and Larry Lois.

Here are some more photos of the event: