Project to add turning & bypass lanes on Highway O at Wheatland Center School to start June 22

From Kenosha County Division of Highways:

An improvement project on Highway O (368th Avenue) just south of Geneva Road in the Town of Wheatland is scheduled to begin Monday, June 22.

This project includes the addition of a northbound bypass lane and a southbound right-turn lane at the north entrance to Wheatland Center School, just south of 65th Court. Ditching and drainage will also be improved in the project area.

Highway O will remain open to traffic while the work occurs, although shoulders will be closed and drivers may experience delays and lane closures as needed.

The project is scheduled to be completed in late August.