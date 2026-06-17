Severe thunderstorm warning issued

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for part of Kenosha County.

The watch is set to be in effect until 9:30 p.m.

This waning has been issued for southwestern Kenosha County including: Wheatland, Randall, Twin Lakes, Silver Lake.

The warning text says: “Severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lake Geneva to Fontana-On-Geneva Lake to Sharon, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

from Twin Lakes Fire/Rescue: