June 17, 2026 lake test results: Swim cautions lifted for Camp Lake, Center Lake and Lake Shangri-la

Swim cautions have been lifted for Camp Lake, Center Lake and Lake Shangri-la after re-sampling Tuesday showed E.coli levels within normal range. at those locations

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The results from Tuesday’s re-sampling were:

Camp Lake — 73 E.coli/100 mL

Center Lake — 185 E.coli/100 mL

Lake Shangri-la — 126 E.coli/100 mL