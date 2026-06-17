Heavy rain expected

If you’ve been thinking we could use a good rain, you’re in luck.

The latest, local National Weather Service forecast is calling for heavy rain Wednesday, with a 100 percent chance of happening.

Between 8 a.m., Wednesday and 1 a.m., Thursday we could see over an inch of rain total. The most intense period of rain is expected to be between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

It will be cooler too Wednesday, with a high of just 66.

A significant chance of rain is not back in the forecast until Sunday. Temps are expected to bounce back into the 70s starting Thursday.