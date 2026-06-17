Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board meeting June 17, 2026

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to meet Wednesday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.
Agenda items include:
- Public hearing on issuing liquor and cabaret licenses for 2026-2027 to: Class A Combined (liquor & beer) Lakeside Foods, Walgreens, Kwik Trip, Paddock Lake Citgo, Marathon. Paddock Lake BP, Brass Ball Mobil. Class A (beer only). Class B Combined (liquor & beer) Drifters Bar & Grill, Antonia’s, Los Tres Lagos Jake’s 75th Street Inn. Cabaret Licenses: Drifters Bar & Grill.
- Authorize Village President to issue a Pyrotechnic/Fireworks Display permit to Paddock Lake Fireworks Display permit to Paddock Lake Fireworks, Inc and waive the requirements for indemnity bond and permit fees. To display fireworks over Paddock Lake on July 3rd.
- Authorize Village Administrator to issue a special event/parade permit to Paddock Hooker Lakes Association to conduct a boat regatta-parade on July 3rd.
- Authorize Village staff to pay the following invoices attributed to the fire truck sale: Brindlee Mountain invoice #00335061, Wheatland Fire Department, Randall Fire Department.
- Authorize Village Treasurer to invest net sale proceeds from fire truck sale to the Wisconsin Local Government Investment Pool.
- Approve Baxter & Woodman work order #2601131 to investigate and explore options for addressing stormwater system deficiencies.
- 2026-2027 liquor licenses
- 2026-2027 cabaret licenses to Drifters Bar & Grill
- 2026-2027 Cigarette licenses: Kwik Trip, Walgreens, Roll and Smoke, Paddock Lake BP,
Triple B, Citgo, and Marathon
- Coin machines: Drifters Bar & Grill and Antonia’s
- New and Renewal operator licenses for approval
- Authorize village administrator to issue purchase order #5331 to RTC Manufacturing for the purchase of two (2) driver feedback signs.