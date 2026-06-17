Agenda: Bristol School District #1 board meeting June 17, 2026

Cell phone policy vote put on hold at Racine Unified board meeting RACINE, Wis — The Racine Unified Board of Education postponed its vote on making its cell phone policy more restrictive and will discuss it further at the next governance meeting. The district’s current cell phone policy is that students aren’t allowed to use them during instructional time, which means they can use them during lunchtime, […] Grant Ritchey, Report for America Corps Member

Racine County Events Guide 2026 Racine County Eye has your guide to can’t-miss events across Racine County: live music, outdoor fun, free community happenings, and what’s going on in Western Racine and beyond. We’ll keep this guide fresh three times a week: Mondays with a look at what’s happening this week, Wednesdays with picks for this weekend, and Fridays with […] Denise Lockwood

Barbara Watson, 100, of Tampa, Florida – Obituary Barbara Watson, 100, of Tampa, Fla., formerly of Kenosha, died Monday, June 15, 2026, at her daughter’s home. Barbara Watson’s Early Life Barbara was born Aug. 3, 1925, in Eau Claire, Wis., the daughter of the late Frank S. and Ida C. (Alstrup) Fox. She attended local schools. She then attended the College of St. […] Racine County Eye Staff

Racine teen charged after complaint alleges 133 mph chase on I-94 ended in cornfield A Racine County criminal complaint alleges Angel J. Angeles led authorities on a 12.7-mile pursuit that reached 133 mph and ended in a cornfield after the vehicle exited Interstate 94 and continued through parts of Racine and Kenosha counties. The complaint alleges the pursuit began near Interstate 94 and Highway K in the Village of […] Denise Lockwood