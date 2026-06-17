Agenda: Bristol School District #1 board meeting June 17, 2026

The Bristol School District #1 board is scheduled to meet Wednesday, starting at 4:30 p.m. in the school LGI conference room..
This meeting also will be livestreamed here.
Agenda items include:
- Keri Heusdens – MLSS (Multi-Level Systems of Support)Report/Presentation
- Open Enrollment Revisit
- Approval of 2026-2027 Preliminary Budget
- Approval of Budget Revisions for 2025-2026
- Closed session for to consider employment, promotion, compensation, or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility. Specifically to discuss: a. Administrative Employment and Performance Evaluations and Closed Session Meeting Minutes Approval