June 16, 2026 lake test results: Camp Lake, Center Lake, Lake Shangri-la under swim cautions

Camp Lake, Center Lake and Lake Shangri-la are under swim cautions after testing Monday by Kenosha County showed elevated levels of E.coli in those locations.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The test results that resulted in the cautions were:

Camp Lake — 727.0 E.coli/100 mL

Center Lake — 816.0 E.coli/100 mL

Lake Shangri-la — 613.0 E.coli/100 mL

Sites with cautions typically are resampled the next day, weather permitting.

Results from testing this week by Kenosha County (except where noted) are:

Salem Lakes – Silver Lake County Park beach 59 E.coli/100 mL; DeWitt Park on Silver Lake 11 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 613 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 816 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 5 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake 727 E.coli/100 mL

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park beach 3 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake launch 20 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park 4 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 11 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 24 E.coli/100mL; PHLA diving board 43 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake 2 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 75 E.coli/100mL

Randall — Powers Lake Beach 21.5 E.coli/100mL