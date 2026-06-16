Chance of rain Tuesday; certain on Wednesday

It could rain Tuesday, but the latest, local National Weather Service forecast suggests it’s virtually certain Wednesday.

If it does rain Tuesday it’s likely to be before 8 a.m. or in the afternoon, between 1 and 5 p.m.

Wednesday there’s a likely chance of rain in the morning transitioning to that strong chance in the afternoon through about 5 p.m. Rain might continue until after midnight. Thunderstorms are also possible.

Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will continue to be cooler, with a high of 73 Tuesday and 67 Wednesday. The only day with a high temp in the high 70s is Saturday, when the mercury may reach 77.