Chance of rain Tuesday; certain on Wednesday

Jun 16th, 2026
by Darren Hillock.

It could rain Tuesday, but the latest, local National Weather Service forecast suggests it’s virtually certain Wednesday.

If it does rain Tuesday it’s likely to be before 8 a.m. or in the afternoon, between 1 and 5 p.m.

Wednesday there’s a likely chance of rain in the morning transitioning to that strong chance in the afternoon through about 5 p.m. Rain might continue until after midnight. Thunderstorms are also possible.

Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will continue to be cooler, with a high of 73 Tuesday and 67 Wednesday. The only day with a high temp in the high 70s is Saturday, when the mercury may reach 77.

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