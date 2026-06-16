A word from our sponsors: 2026 Rock the Lake coming to Twin Lakes June 20

Note: This is a paid announcement from the Twin Lakes Chamber & Business Association — DH

Get ready for a summer night that feels like pure small-town magic.

Rock the Lake, a joint effort between Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association and Twin Runners brings music, energy, and unforgettable lakefront fun together for a family-friendly event you won’t want to miss.

The date is Saturday, June 20, from 2 to 8 p.m.

Enjoy live performances by Relativity and The Charley Thornton Band, setting the vibe with high-energy sound, crowd favorites, and music that keeps the shoreline buzzing. Between sets, look out on the water for an incredible Aquanut Water Show (water and ski show)—an iconic, action-packed performance that blends athleticism, tradition, and jaw-dropping stunts right on the lake.

Bring your family, your friends, lawn chairs, and your summer spirit. From great music to lakeside views and classic water-ski entertainment, Rock the Lake is all about coming together, soaking in the season, and making memories by the water.

Music. Water. Community. Summer at its best.

Lance Park sits on the shore of Lake Mary in the Village of Twin Lakes.