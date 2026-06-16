216th culvert set for repairs this week — or next

If 216th Avenue being closed due to a broken culvert has been a transportation hassle for you there should be relief in sight soon.

Salem Lakes released a statement Tuesday saying repairs should be begin later this week — or maybe next week depending on weather:

In the aftermath of the April flooding the culvert on 216th Ave was deemed a total loss, and the road has been closed for several weeks. The Villages of Salem Lakes and Bristol are in the process of replacing the culvert. KR Contractors will begin mobilizing equipment on site over the next few days in preparation for starting work on Thursday (6/18) or Friday (6/19). They will be monitoring the weather closely, and if conditions are too wet, they will postpone the start until Monday (6/22). The project is expected to take one week and is dependent on weather conditions.

216th Avenue is a border between Bristol and Salem Lakes.