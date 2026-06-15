Agenda: Twin Lakes regular and special Village Board meetings June 15, 2026

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a special board meeting and a regular board meeting Monday at Village Hall.

The special meeting is first, scheduled to start at 5 p.m. The agenda calls for a closed session regarding On The Go Bar and Grill alcohol license renewal.

The regular meeting is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. Agenda items include:

Renewal of liquor and related licenses.

Presentation by Ehlers on TID #1

Discussion and possible action regarding sidewalk repairs downtown.

Discussion and possible action regarding Ordinance 2026-6-1 Creating Chapter 8.90 of the Twin Lakes Code Pertaining to Outdoor Lighting.

The full agenda and packet material is available here.