Agenda: Twin Lakes regular and special Village Board meetings June 15, 2026

Jun 15th, 2026
by Darren Hillock.

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a special board meeting and a regular board meeting Monday at Village Hall.

The special meeting is first, scheduled to start at 5 p.m. The agenda calls for a closed session regarding On The Go Bar and Grill alcohol license renewal.

The regular meeting is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. Agenda items include:

  • Renewal of liquor and related licenses.
  • Presentation by Ehlers on TID #1
  • Discussion and possible action regarding sidewalk repairs downtown.
  • Discussion and possible action regarding Ordinance 2026-6-1 Creating Chapter 8.90 of the Twin Lakes Code Pertaining to Outdoor Lighting.

The full agenda and packet material is available here.

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