Fall election 2026: Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) to have operating referendum Nov. 3

Voters in the Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) will have a familiar referendum to vote on in the fall election.

The School Board last Monday voted to approve resolutions setting up a referendum identical to the one held in April.

In the fall Nov. 3 election. voters will be asked to authorize an operating referendum that is equal to $800,000 each year for a total of $3.2 million over the four years. That was the same question that failed in April: No 355 (51.67%) to yes 332 (48.33%).

Robert Antholine, district administrator, said the exact impact on taxes is not known yet, but should be by mid-July. He anticipates it being close to the impact of the April election.