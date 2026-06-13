A word from our sponsors: Washburn Lodge #145 buffet breakfast is June 14

WIAA Girls Soccer: Epic delay-filled sectional semifinal ends in heartbreak for Waterford WATERFORD — The World Cup soccer tournament began Thursday, but nothing that went on there could possibly compare to what happened to the Waterford and Madison Edgewood high school girls soccer teams on Thursday night. Because of severe thunderstorms, heavy rain, high winds, multiple tornado warnings and lightning, their scheduled 7 p.m. WIAA Division 2 […] Robb Luehr

Top 5 Racine County Eye Stories from the week of June 13, 2026 This week’s top stories showcase inspiring stories of perseverance, achievement, and community impact across Racine County. From graduates overcoming personal challenges and celebrating major milestones to a local filmmaker returning home with a powerful project and a former inmate sharing a message of hope, these stories highlight resilience, determination, and the people shaping our community. […] Racine County Eye Staff

Free Monument Square concerts return to downtown Racine Fridays and Saturdays June 26-Aug. 29 RACINE — Downtown Racine Corporation will bring free live music back to Monument Square this summer with two outdoor concert series scheduled every weekend from June 26 through Aug. 29. The Friday series, “Music on the Monument,” and the Saturday series, “Saturday Sounds on the Square,” will run from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. and feature […] Racine County Eye Staff

Meet Ryno: Featured Pet for June 12, 2026 Ryno is a 1-and-a-half-year-old pup with brown eyes and brown fur. He is available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus. Gentle Giant This friendly giant weighs 107 pounds and has a luxurious chocolatey coat. Ryno is a fun and energetic boy who loves to run and play until his heart’s content. Fixed, […] Racine County Eye Staff