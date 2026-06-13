A word from our sponsors: Washburn Lodge #145 buffet breakfast is June 14

WATERFORD — The World Cup soccer tournament began Thursday, but nothing that went on there could possibly compare to what happened to the Waterford and Madison Edgewood high school girls soccer teams on Thursday night. Because of severe thunderstorms, heavy rain, high winds, multiple tornado warnings and lightning, their scheduled 7 p.m. WIAA Division 2 […]
This week’s top stories showcase inspiring stories of perseverance, achievement, and community impact across Racine County. From graduates overcoming personal challenges and celebrating major milestones to a local filmmaker returning home with a powerful project and a former inmate sharing a message of hope, these stories highlight resilience, determination, and the people shaping our community. […]
RACINE — Downtown Racine Corporation will bring free live music back to Monument Square this summer with two outdoor concert series scheduled every weekend from June 26 through Aug. 29. The Friday series, “Music on the Monument,” and the Saturday series, “Saturday Sounds on the Square,” will run from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. and feature […]
Ryno is a 1-and-a-half-year-old pup with brown eyes and brown fur. He is available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus. Gentle Giant This friendly giant weighs 107 pounds and has a luxurious chocolatey coat. Ryno is a fun and energetic boy who loves to run and play until his heart’s content. Fixed, […]
Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, emergency department visits increase significantly as more people participate in outdoor activities such as biking, boating, swimming, grilling, and recreational sports. Educating the community about practical safety measures and available health resources can help prevent injuries and promote overall wellness. Here are a few important safety tips to keep […]