From last year’s event /WOTI file photo

The 2026 Kenosha County Dairy breakfast is June 20, from 6:30-10:30 a.m. at Spoerlein Farms LLC., 25222 52nd St. in Brighton.

Tickets for the breakfast will be $10, with 6 years old and younger free. Tickets are cash only and only available at the event. There will be an ATM on site.

Parking will be on-site at the farm. In case of rain, alternative parking with a shuttle service will be provided for all visitors.

The event features a big farm breakfast, a Wisconsin products tent with items to purchase, an agriculture tent to learn more about the workings of a farm, kids tent, farm toys for sale and lots of cows. The breakfast includes scrambled eggs with ham and cheese, pancakes, muffins, yogurt, juice and Culver’s ice cream.

Spoerlein Farms milks 400 cows and grows 650 acres of corn, 80 acres of beans, 130 acres of alfalfa and about 30 acres of wheat.