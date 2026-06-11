Units responding for fire in Wheatland

Jun 11th, 2026
by Darren Hillock.

At about 6:09 p.m., Wheatland Vol Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding to the 7600 block of 335th Avenue in Wheatland for a report of a fire.

Per dispatch: Caller reporting a tree on fire over a house.

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